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Home > Regionals News > Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape

Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape

A youth allegedly brandished a pistol at a crowded Chhath ghat in Bihar’s Samastipur during Sandhya Arghya, triggering panic among devotees. Villagers caught him and handed him to police.

Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape
Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 15:44 IST

It was the evening of the sandhya arghya, when thousands stand in the river to thank the setting sun. Then a boat came across the water, and a pistol came out.

A Sacred Evening By The River

On Sunday evening, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Belsandi Tara Chhath Ghat in Samastipur district, Bihar. They had come to offer arghya to the setting sun, the most important moment of the Chhath festival of faith.

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The ghat was full of fasting women and their families. No one expected trouble.

A Boat From The Far Bank

From the opposite end of the river, a boat began heading towards the ghat. Three young men were on it, according to the report. One was a boy in a yellow kurta, and another helped row the boat. The third wore black trousers, a suit jacket and a white shirt.

Locals watching from the ghat felt that a boat moving through such a crowd was a safety risk, and they objected.

The Argument That Turned Dangerous

The boat riders reportedly took offence at this. It is alleged that one of them pulled a pistol from his waist and pointed it at the crowd, trying to scare people.

Panic On The Steps

The presence of the weapon during a festival evening triggered a rush resembling a state of panic amongst the devotees. Villagers started pelting clods of earth on the boat. According to reports, the young man in black hid the pistol in his waist and started trying to maneuver the boat away from the rower.

The boat that could not escape

This attempt failed. The boat drifted back to the riverbank, where the villagers had congregated, and apprehended the young man with the pistol. He was beaten up by the furious crowd before dialing 112 and Vibhutipur police.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the youth along with the weapon.

What Police Are Saying

Rosera SDPO Sanjay Kumar Sinha confirmed that villagers had handed over the youth and the weapon. He said a formal FIR is being registered and further legal action is under way.

Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Jha said the identity and address of the youth are being verified, and that further action will follow.

A video of the incident is also circulating widely on social media, and the episode is the talk of the area.

What Happens Next?

Who is the young man, and where did he get the pistol? Was it a licensed weapon or an illegal one? And who were the other two on the boat, and where did they go? Police have not yet answered any of these questions.

Also Read: A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses

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Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape

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Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape

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Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape

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Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape
Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape
Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape
Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape
Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape

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