LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad

Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad

A 17-year-old boy went to an under-construction building in Ghaziabad to shoot reels. He was allegedly shot by a security guard who claimed he fired to scare away suspected thieves.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 08:52 IST

A 17-year-old boy was killed by gunshots in an under-construction building in the area of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, on Saturday. It has been reported that the teenager went to the construction site to shoot a video with the help of his new mobile phone. The killing took place at the site in Arthala, located in the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad police station.

A bullet hit the teenager, who is identified as Sameer. The victim was taken to MMG Hospital but died due to a gunshot injury. The police have arrested the security guard who fired the shots and seized the licensed gun.

You Might Be Interested In

Security Guard Claims He Fired to Scare Youths

In his statement to the police, Vivek Yadav, security guard at the under-construction building, explained that a youth group had come to the site to steal iron rods and other construction materials. He had fired his gun only to scare off the youths, and he himself did not expect to hurt anybody.

Family Raises Questions Over Teen’s Death

Sameer’s family has raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. His elder brother, Yusuf, said Sameer was fond of making reels. He had received a new mobile phone just two days before the incident. Yusuf said Sameer took the phone and went to the under-construction building to shoot videos. Reels recorded at the building were later found on his mobile phone.

The family also alleged that Sameer had injuries on his body. They claimed that four young men were beating him before the shooting and fled from the spot. Police are yet to establish these allegations.

Who Was Sameer?

Sameer was one of three brothers. His father, Nabi Ahmed, works as an auto-rickshaw driver. The elder brother of Sameer is Yusuf, who drives a bike taxi. It was reported that Sameer was learning welding work in Lucknow, and Arshil, who is younger than Sameer, is a class 8 student. The incident has caused anger among family members and local people. They are demanding a probe to be conducted in a fair manner in the murder of the teenager.

CCTV Footage Under Police Scanner

The police are investigating the CCTV footage of the building to find out what exactly happened before the firing. The officials are also collecting other evidence from the spot. The police informed that a complaint will be lodged by the family of the victim.

Amit Saxena, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sahibabad, informed that the police had immediately responded after getting information about the firing. The security guard has been detained, and the weapon has also been seized. The situation seems to be peaceful for the moment.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad
Tags: ghaziabadhome-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Dadar to Ghatkopar: 4 New Bridges With Rs 1,179 Crore Coming Up In Mumbai To Ease Traffic Congestion

Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace

6 Dead, As Truck Rams Into Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

LATEST NEWS

Sneh Rana Says ‘Biggest Thanks To Jay Shah’ As India All-Rounder Credits ICC President For Bringing Women’s Cricket Forward

PM Narendra Modi Praises Lovlina Borgohain for Objecting to Distorted India Map at Commonwealth Games 2026

Govinda Finally Responds To Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Claims, Says ‘I Was So Sharif Till 34’

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Is Not Enough? Rekha Gupta’s Big Message At ‘We Women Want 2026’

Humid Weather: Which Fabrics Should You Wear To Stay Cool And Comfortable?

Aston Villa Confirms Lucas Digne’s Departure, Defender Joins Paris Saint-Germain

What Is Dak Kanwar? The Sawan Tradition, Rules, Origins And Religious Significance Explained

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Spot, Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice

Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad
Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad
Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad
Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad

QUICK LINKS