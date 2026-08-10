Youth Who Went to Shoot Reel in Building Shot Dead by Security Guard in Ghaziabad

A 17-year-old boy was killed by gunshots in an under-construction building in the area of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, on Saturday. It has been reported that the teenager went to the construction site to shoot a video with the help of his new mobile phone. The killing took place at the site in Arthala, located in the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad police station.

A bullet hit the teenager, who is identified as Sameer. The victim was taken to MMG Hospital but died due to a gunshot injury. The police have arrested the security guard who fired the shots and seized the licensed gun.

Security Guard Claims He Fired to Scare Youths

In his statement to the police, Vivek Yadav, security guard at the under-construction building, explained that a youth group had come to the site to steal iron rods and other construction materials. He had fired his gun only to scare off the youths, and he himself did not expect to hurt anybody.

Family Raises Questions Over Teen’s Death

Sameer’s family has raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. His elder brother, Yusuf, said Sameer was fond of making reels. He had received a new mobile phone just two days before the incident. Yusuf said Sameer took the phone and went to the under-construction building to shoot videos. Reels recorded at the building were later found on his mobile phone.

The family also alleged that Sameer had injuries on his body. They claimed that four young men were beating him before the shooting and fled from the spot. Police are yet to establish these allegations.

Who Was Sameer?

Sameer was one of three brothers. His father, Nabi Ahmed, works as an auto-rickshaw driver. The elder brother of Sameer is Yusuf, who drives a bike taxi. It was reported that Sameer was learning welding work in Lucknow, and Arshil, who is younger than Sameer, is a class 8 student. The incident has caused anger among family members and local people. They are demanding a probe to be conducted in a fair manner in the murder of the teenager.

CCTV Footage Under Police Scanner

The police are investigating the CCTV footage of the building to find out what exactly happened before the firing. The officials are also collecting other evidence from the spot. The police informed that a complaint will be lodged by the family of the victim.

Amit Saxena, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sahibabad, informed that the police had immediately responded after getting information about the firing. The security guard has been detained, and the weapon has also been seized. The situation seems to be peaceful for the moment.