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Home > Regionals News > YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?

YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?

YouTuber Abhange was assaulted inside Kopri Police Station after women from a local clothing market reportedly confronted him.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the allegations made by both sides. (Source:Screengrab)
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the allegations made by both sides. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 20:53 IST

A tense confrontation involving YouTuber Sidhu Abhange reportedly turned violent inside the Kopri Police Station, where a group of women allegedly assaulted him and his wife in the presence of police personnel. The incident reportedly followed a dispute over an alleged demand for Rs 500 from women working at a clothing market in Kopri.

Women Arrive At Police Station To File Complaint

According to the allegations, the women from the Kopri cloth market had gathered at the police station to lodge a complaint against Abhange. They allegedly claimed that he had demanded Rs 500 from each of them. The dispute escalated when Abhange also arrived at the police station. What followed was reportedly a heated confrontation, with the women allegedly attacking the YouTuber and his wife inside the police premises.

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Fight Breaks Out In Front Of Police Personnel

The alleged assault reportedly took place in the presence of police personnel. Details about what exactly triggered the physical confrontation and whether any police intervention took place during the incident are still part of the ongoing inquiry. The incident has drawn attention because the alleged violence took place inside a police station, where the women had reportedly gone to seek police intervention over their complaint.

Police Investigating The Matter

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the allegations made by both sides. Further action is expected after the authorities establish what happened inside the station and examine any available evidence, including CCTV footage and statements from those present. Abhange has also been described as an office bearer of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena. According to the information available, several cases have previously been registered against him. The latest incident remains under investigation, and the allegations made by the women and the response from Abhange’s side will be important in establishing the full sequence of events.
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YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?
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YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?

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YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?
YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?
YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?
YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?
YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?

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