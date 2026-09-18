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Home > Regionals News > YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads

YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads

YouTuber Vaishnavi’s husband C Hari Babu was hacked to death in Nizamabad after coming out on bail, in a murder police called revenge.

Santosh Allegedly Kills YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Husband In Revenge Murder (Image: X)
Santosh Allegedly Kills YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Husband In Revenge Murder (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 08:43 IST

C Hari Babu, who was out on bail in the murder case of his wife, YouTuber Vaishnavi, was hacked to death in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Thursday, September 17, in what police described as a revenge murder. Vaishnavi’s brother Santosh and his associates allegedly attacked Babu with sickles and fled the spot. Santosh has reportedly told police that he himself killed Babu, with the alleged motive being revenge for his sister’s death.

According to reports, Babu had recently come out of jail on bail after being accused of killing YouTuber Vaishnavi. Santosh allegedly reached the location in a car, got out and attacked Babu within seconds. A sharp knife reportedly used for cutting tender coconuts was also said to have been used in the attack. Santosh then allegedly returned to the car and fled.

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Nizamabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Prakash told Siasat.com, “This is a revenge murder. Vaishnavi’s brother Santosh and his associates attacked Babu with sickles and fled the place.”

A murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Babu’s killing, including Santosh’s reported statement and the exact sequence of events.

What happened to YouTuber Vaishnavi on March 17?

Babu had been accused of killing his wife, YouTuber Vaishnavi, who was four months pregnant, at their residence in Madhapur village of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district on March 17. Police had said Babu stabbed her at around 4 am before fleeing the house.

Babu, who worked on a contractual basis at a government hospital, was later arrested in connection with the case and was out on bail when he was killed. The latest attack has now brought the earlier YouTuber Vaishnavi murder case back into focus.

YouTuber Vaishnavi’s mother had made allegations

After the death of YouTuber Vaishnavi, her mother had alleged in a video shared on social media that Babu and his family were responsible for her daughter’s death. “Babu’s mother was not on good terms with my daughter, and they killed her,” she had said.

The latest killing has added another violent turn to the YouTuber Vaishnavi case. However, the circumstances surrounding Babu’s murder, Santosh’s reported confession and the involvement of others remain subject to the ongoing police investigation.

Also Read: Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop    

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YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads
Tags: Telangana newsYouTuber VaishnaviYouTuber Vaishnavi murder case

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YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads

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YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads

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YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads
YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads
YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads
YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads
YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads

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