LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian embassy Iran advisory donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir Indian embassy Iran advisory donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir Indian embassy Iran advisory donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir Indian embassy Iran advisory donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian embassy Iran advisory donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir Indian embassy Iran advisory donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir Indian embassy Iran advisory donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir Indian embassy Iran advisory donald trump oracle 10-point proposal Delhi political news business news Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Bihar: A disturbing incident in Bihar has raised fresh concerns over the spread of the so-called “zombie drug,” after a man was seen standing and staggering on a busy road, appearing completely disoriented.

'Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral (Via X)
'Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 8, 2026 14:11:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Bihar: A disturbing incident in Bihar has raised fresh concerns over the spread of the so-called “zombie drug,” after a man was seen standing and staggering on a busy road, appearing completely disoriented.

Eyewitnesses said the man looked confused and detached from his surroundings, struggling to maintain balance. The incident quickly drew attention, with people around fearing for his safety as well as that of others on the road.

What Is The ‘Zombie Drug’?

The term is commonly used for synthetic narcotics that can severely affect the brain and body. Users may experience hallucinations, loss of control, and sudden behavioural changes.

You Might Be Interested In

Such substances often leave people unable to respond normally, making them vulnerable to accidents. In public places, this can also put others at risk due to unpredictable actions.

The appearance of a suspected case in Bihar has raised alarms, as similar incidents had earlier been reported in Punjab.

Police Step In, Probe Underway

Police and health officials were alerted soon after the incident. The man was taken for medical examination, and authorities have started an investigation to find out where the substance may have come from.

Officials have urged people to stay alert and report any suspicious activity linked to drug use.

Experts say early awareness is key to stopping the spread of such drugs. They warn that these substances can quickly affect judgment and behaviour, sometimes leading to violent or self-harming actions.

Authorities are now working to track supply routes and prevent further circulation. The incident, though isolated for now, has served as a warning sign, highlighting the need for stricter checks and greater public awareness to keep such drugs from spreading further.

ALSO READ: Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years

Manipur Suspends Internet After Protest Erupts Over Death Of Two Children Killed In Deadly Rocket Attack Near Heavily Guarded Buffer Zone

UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Sharma to Retire Before 2027 ODI World Cup? Rajasthan Royals Opener Tipped to Replace Former India Skipper

Will David Warner Return to Pakistan For PSL 2026? Karachi Kings Star’s Comeback in Doubt After Drink-Driving Case

Red Chief Rolls Out New Brand Film Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, while reinforcing Brand ‘No Shortcuts’ Philosophy

MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here

What Is Ghost Murmur? Inside CIA’s Classified Tech That Rescued The F-15 Pilot After Detecting His Heartbeat In Iranian Desert

Hyderabad Shock: Stolen Bike Triggers Challan, Owner Spots Thief’s Face Online, Says ‘Karma Finally Hits’

Did North Korea Just Trigger A New Crisis? Japan Issues Emergency Alert After Kim Jong Un’s Suspected Ballistic Missile Launch

Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks

‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch

Did Pakistan, China Warn Israel Of A Nuclear Attack? Viral Claims Emerge As Iran-US Accept Ceasefire Deal

‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

QUICK LINKS