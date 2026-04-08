‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Bihar: A disturbing incident in Bihar has raised fresh concerns over the spread of the so-called “zombie drug,” after a man was seen standing and staggering on a busy road, appearing completely disoriented.

Eyewitnesses said the man looked confused and detached from his surroundings, struggling to maintain balance. The incident quickly drew attention, with people around fearing for his safety as well as that of others on the road.

What Is The ‘Zombie Drug’?

The term is commonly used for synthetic narcotics that can severely affect the brain and body. Users may experience hallucinations, loss of control, and sudden behavioural changes.

Such substances often leave people unable to respond normally, making them vulnerable to accidents. In public places, this can also put others at risk due to unpredictable actions.

“zombie drug” is now being seen in Bihar pic.twitter.com/tKTrknUEin — ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) April 8, 2026

The appearance of a suspected case in Bihar has raised alarms, as similar incidents had earlier been reported in Punjab.

Police Step In, Probe Underway

Police and health officials were alerted soon after the incident. The man was taken for medical examination, and authorities have started an investigation to find out where the substance may have come from.

Officials have urged people to stay alert and report any suspicious activity linked to drug use.

Experts say early awareness is key to stopping the spread of such drugs. They warn that these substances can quickly affect judgment and behaviour, sometimes leading to violent or self-harming actions.

Authorities are now working to track supply routes and prevent further circulation. The incident, though isolated for now, has served as a warning sign, highlighting the need for stricter checks and greater public awareness to keep such drugs from spreading further.

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