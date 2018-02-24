16-year-old Saharanpur girl, Harshita Arora is now one of the famous cryptocurrencies app owners on Apple Store with users from 32 countries. The teenager’s app updates users about the price fluctuations in more than 1000 cryptocurrencies. Daughter of local financier, Arora with the full support of her family is now planning to move to America to enhance her career in the field of Technology.

Harshita Arora, a 16-year-old girl from Saharanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh is now the most sought-after owner of a crypto-currency app. Her app that was introduced by the Apple app store on January 28, 2018 updates users about the price fluctuations that occur in more than 1000 cryptocurrencies in over 32 countries. The application on crypto-currency is a paid one. Harshita a school dropout was always in love with the wonderful world of technology and this is what prompted her to come up with the crypto-currency app.

The bright girl when questioned about her invention was quoted as saying, “Ever since I was 13 and was introduced to designing concepts, I began reading IT magazines and the latest developments in the field. I learned about cryptocurrency and how it worked. Then I interacted with my internet friends and real investors in the currency to understand what they wanted in an app.”

Daughter of a local financier and homemaker mother, Harshita attended a 4-week long entrepreneurship programme at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US that was launched for people between 15 and 19 years of age. “The like-minded people at the MIT Launch made me build the app,” Harshita said.

Managing director of Artifex Knowledge, Gericke Potgieter, who was monitoring Harshita said, “She is full of energy that she draws from her passion for solving problems and generating ideas in IT. She has this impeccable propensity to learn very fast. I can predict that she will go places.”

The teenager who has the full support of her family now plans to move to America by June, to widen her horizon. She is expected to also launch her Snap Food app that will provide exhaustive information on food items.

