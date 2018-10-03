The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018 to Frances H. Arnold of the United States and jointly to George P. Smith of the United States and Gregory P. Winter of Britain for their work to produce new enzymes and antibodies.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018 to Frances H. Arnold of the United States and jointly to George P. Smith of the United States and Gregory P. Winter of Britain for their work to produce new enzymes and antibodies.

WHY THEY WERE AWARDED?

As per the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the trio managed to harness the power of evolution, applying the principles of Darwin in test tubes, to solve some of the world’s worst problems.

“This year’s Nobel Laureates in chemistry have been inspired by the power of evolution and used the same principles, genetic change and selection, to develop proteins that solve mankind’s chemical problems,” the academy said in a statement.

WHO ELSE HAS WON A NOBEL THIS YEAR?

On Tuesday, the Royal Academy of Sciences awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics to Arthur Ashkin of United States and jointly to Gerard Mourou (US) and Donna Strickland (Canada) for their groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics.

On Monday, James P. Allison and Tsuku Honjo were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology/ Medicine for discovering that human body’s immune system can be used to attack cancer cells.

WHO WON THE NOBEL PRIZE IN CHEMISTRY 2017?

Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson were jointly awarded for developing a new way to assemble precise three-dimensional images of biological molecules like proteins, DNA and RNA.

WHEN WILL OTHER NOBEL PRIZE BE ANNOUNCED?

The Nobel Prize in Economic Science will be announced on Monday in Sweden, while the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday this week.

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been postponed because of the institution that chooses the laureate being embroiled in a sexual assault scandal. The institution has also been embroiled in financial malpractices allegations as well.

