The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics to three scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their discoveries on the blackhole.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics to three scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. The scientists have received the coveted award for their discoveries on the black hole and furthering our understanding. As per official announcements, British physicist Roger Penrose will receive half of this year’s prize for his discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.

While The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded jointly to Germany’s Reinhard Genzel and America’s Andrea Ghez for their discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy. The Nobel committee scientists said this year prizes celebrate one of the most exotic objects, black hole. In many science fictions and movies, the black hole has become the topic of discussion and speculation for many years. It is a black region of our spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape it.

In 1915, Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity helped many scientists and researchers in their advancement of its investigation. With the discovery of the three Nobel prize winners, scientists around the globe would understand that all galaxies have supermassive black holes. Started by Alfred Nobel in 1901, the prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor in recognition of outstanding work in the fields of chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. pic.twitter.com/MipWwFtMjz — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020

Also Read: Eye on China, EAM Jaishankar says India committed to upholding order in Intl’ seas at QUAD meet

Earlier the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology 2020 was jointly awarded to the three scientists who discovered the Hepatitis C virus. Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice, and British-born Michael Houghton were laureated on Monday as this year’s winners for the medical breakthrough.

Also Read: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’