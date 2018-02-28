Nokia launched not one but five different smartphone all together ahead of the biggest phone extravaganza. The parent company of Nokia phones, HMD Global rolled out Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, the new Nokia 6, Nokia 1 and the fanciest of them all—the Nokia 8110. The Banana phone still has the capabilities to run your day to day schedule efficiently like any ordinary smartphone. Buyers, who don’t fancy latest iPhones or Samsung Note instalments with heavy price tags can buy this utility phone with an affordable Rs 6,285 price tag.

HMD Global has successfully rolled back time for many of vintage smartphone fanatics with its new and advanced smartphone the Nokia 8110 4G. During the season of this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Nokia launched not one but five different smartphone all together ahead of the biggest phone extravaganza. The parent company of Nokia phones, HMD Global rolled out Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, the new Nokia 6, Nokia 1 and the fanciest of them all—the Nokia 8110. Competing in the much absorbed Android market, Nokia have introduced their new range of feature smartphones in super affordable pricing.

With Nokia 1 being the cheapest from the all, the Nokia 8110 turned out to be eye candy out of the five newly launched smartphones. The famous banana phone which rose to fame almost 20years ago in the era of the iconic film the film The Matrix was brought by Nokia in the form of Nokia 8110. The new Nokia 8110 might sound a ‘stupid’ phone to buy in a world where it’s all about power pack processors and heavy graphic oriented chips for gaming. Interestingly, the famously called banana phone is brought to life to make you fall in love with slider phones again.

Here’s why the Nokia 8110 4G might steal your average feature phone’s thunder:

1) Breathtaking vintage looks in a modern smartphone era

The Banana phone may not be out to take over the smartphone world, but it’s surely here to give you one of the biggest throwbacks straight from The Matrix’s fanbook. The phone which was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ hands has been redesigned and revamped with advanced features.

2) Advance features in a classic smartphone body

The Matrix smartphone not only runs with 4G internet but it also has its own unique appeal to bring all high-end capabilities in one feature smartphone. Like for instance, it’s so-called phonebook which is now call-book supports contact saving from SIM to your Gmail and even Outlook. It can also bring back your childhood nostalgia with games like Snake.

3) To come with a tiny price tag of around Rs 6,285

Instead of giving sermons about Nokia's effort to roll back time with Banana phone, it will be more fair to say that the Nokia 8110 4G indeed a must buy for any smartphone enthusiasts. The Banana phone still has the capabilities to run your day to day schedule efficiently like any ordinary smartphone. Buyers, who don't fancy latest iPhones or Samsung Note instalments with heavy price tags can buy this utility phone with an affordable Rs 6,285 price tag.

