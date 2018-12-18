5G smartphones to hit Indian market in 2019: To meet the high-end requirements of the users' companies have stressed upon introducing 5G supporting smartphones by New Year in the Indian market. The upcoming 5G network will provide a peak data speed of up to 20Gbps, which is 20 times faster than the peak speed specification (1Gbps) of 4G LTE networks.

5G smartphones to hit Indian market in 2019: With the evolution in the technical world, the requirement of faster internet is increasing day by day. To meet the high-end requirements of the users’ companies have stressed upon introducing 5G supporting smartphones by New Year in the Indian market. The upcoming 5G network will provide a peak data speed of up to 20Gbps, which is 20 times faster than the peak speed specification (1Gbps) of 4G LTE networks.

Here is a list of the companies which are going to come up with 5G smartphones in the year 2019:

OnePlus:

The company had announced about introducing a 5G ready smartphone in the first half of 2019 and the tech industry was expecting it to be OnePlus 7 but a company insider recently said that 5G will mark the beginning of new series of smartphones for OnePlus. The company is expected to showcase the phone or a prototype at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Nokia:

The 5G smartphone from Nokia will be running on the Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem. In a demo run of X50 5G modem, it was able to establish a 5G connection and better download speed. As of now, there is no information that which series will get the 5G upgrade first but Nokia is working internally for this upgrade that is confirmed.

Xiaomi:

The company has always been a step ahead in the field of introducing new technology so even this time Xiaomi announced its MI MIX 3 to support 5G network. Xiaomi President Lei Jun recently shared an image on Weibo of a Mi Mix 3 unit running on the 5G network. This new smartphone could bring 10GB of RAM and can be launched in the starting of 2019.

Samsung:

The most talked smart Phone in the industry right now is Samsung Galaxy S10 and it will get a special 5G variant in the year 2019. The company has already announced it Exynos modem 5100 which is the first 5G modem that is compatible with 3rd generation partnership project. These smartphones are expected to come by March 2019.

Huawei:

Huawei had been working on the 5G technology from long back so their execution can easily be noticed as they conducted the 5G trials in India in collaboration with Airtel. The speculations about the new 5G smartphone from Huawei say that the new phone that would support 5G will be Huawei mate 30.

Companies like OPPO, VIVO, HTC, Lenovo, Motorola and LG are also running in the race of introducing 5G smartphone in India but who will be the first and successful to win the market and do a successful business in the Indian market with the introduction of this new technology would be decided in the coming year only.

Read More