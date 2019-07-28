Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is just a few days away from its launch. But Samsung has already kicked-off the Galaxy Note 10 series reservations in the US. For 2019 flagship, Samsung is going to come up with a trader-in offer which includes the discount up to 600$ (Around INR 41,300), which include Google Pixel 3, iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung also made a separate VIP pre-order for the Philippine market. The limited-edition Samsung Galaxy Note series will be available with other phones as well.
The official site of Samsung US has hosted a reservation page for its customers to make pre-order for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series ahead of its launch on August 2019. The customer will get an instant discount of 50$ towards eligible devices and accessories. The shipments of the phones are expected to begin from August 23.
There will be three special offers on pre-order for Philippine. In the first offer, customer can avail the gift vouchers worth PHP 29,999 while in the second offer there will be 2 special gifts and a store coupon of PHP 4,000, and the last offer will bring a store coupon of PHP 3,000. In addition to this, the company will offer Wireless combo Charger worth PHP 2,799 for all the VIP pre-orders.
For all those customers who will register for the VIP pre-order, the company will confirm the bookings by sending a text message to the selected customers only alongside mentioning the availability of the Samsung Galaxy Note series.