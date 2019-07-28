Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has already started its reservations in the United States. The shipments of the phones will likely to begin from August 23.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is just a few days away from its launch. But Samsung has already kicked-off the Galaxy Note 10 series reservations in the US. For 2019 flagship, Samsung is going to come up with a trader-in offer which includes the discount up to 600$ (Around INR 41,300), which include Google Pixel 3, iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung also made a separate VIP pre-order for the Philippine market. The limited-edition Samsung Galaxy Note series will be available with other phones as well.

The official site of Samsung US has hosted a reservation page for its customers to make pre-order for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series ahead of its launch on August 2019. The customer will get an instant discount of 50$ towards eligible devices and accessories. The shipments of the phones are expected to begin from August 23.

There will be three special offers on pre-order for Philippine. In the first offer, customer can avail the gift vouchers worth PHP 29,999 while in the second offer there will be 2 special gifts and a store coupon of PHP 4,000, and the last offer will bring a store coupon of PHP 3,000. In addition to this, the company will offer Wireless combo Charger worth PHP 2,799 for all the VIP pre-orders.

For all those customers who will register for the VIP pre-order, the company will confirm the bookings by sending a text message to the selected customers only alongside mentioning the availability of the Samsung Galaxy Note series.