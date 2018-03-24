The trouble seems to be mounting for Facebook as after facing a number of allegations over the leak of data of millions of its users, Elon Musk has deleted the verified pages of SpaceX and Tesla from the social media site following a challenge on Twitter. The pages were deleted two days after Brian Acton took to his Twitter handle and wrote that it was the time to delete Facebook.

The social media giant, Facebook seems to be taking a huge blow at its credibility after a number of allegations were levelled against it over millions of users’ data leak and with famous personalities bidding adieu to Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook didn’t help it either. After WhatsApp’s co-founder Brian Acton asked everyone to delete Facebook, a private American aerospace manufacturer SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla head, Elon Musk has deleted the verified Facebook pages of SpaceX and also Tesla. Both the verified Facebook pages were brought down after Musk was challenged by an internet user on Twitter comments. Reportedly the official Facebook pages of SpaceX, Tesla were brought down on Friday following a Twitter challenge.

After Brian Acton took to his Twitter handle and wrote that it was the time to delete Facebook on March 21, just two days later, replying to the tweet, Elon Musk asked “What’s Facebook.” Now, this was the beginning of the end of Facebook pages of Tesla and SpaceX. A few minutes later, a Twitter user challenged Elon Musk and wrote ‘Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you’re the man’. Taking up the challenge Elon replied that he wasn’t even aware if there was a Facebook page of SpaceX. He said, “I didn’t realise there was one. Will do.”

While the team was working on bringing down the Facebook page of SpaceX, another user asked him to also delete Tesla’s page, to which Elon Musk said, “Definitely. Looks Lame anyway.” What happened next was neither expected by those users and nor by Facebook, Elon Musk had brought down both the Facebook pages in no time. After the Facebook pages were brought down the users even asked him to delete Instagram pages of Tesla and SpaceX. While many think that it was just a challenge that made Elon Musk delete the pages, reports suggest that it could be the after-effects of the war of words between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

Last year, both reportedly had different views on whether robots will ever become smart enough to kill their human creators. Speaking Musk’s views Zuckerberg had ‘chided “naysayers” whose “doomsday scenarios” were irresponsible’. In response to the statements made, Musk Tweeted, “His understanding of the subject is limited.”

