On Friday, telecom giant Airtel has come up with a new and attractive offer for its prepaid users. The company is offering unlimited calls, 100 MB data and 100 SMS per day at just Rs 9. Market experts are reviewing this plan as the answer to Reliance Jio which is offering the same benefits at Rs 19. Airtel’s Users can find the details about this plan on the company’s official website or can simply walk into the Airtel store.

Rupee 9 plan has not cleared, whether the 100 MB that is given by the company will be 3G or 4G data service. The company has announced this plan to attract users, and take over the market covered by Reliance Jio.

In comparison, Ambani group’s reliance Jio cheapest plan starts at Rs 19. In this prepaid plan, Jio is offering 150 MB data along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The data company is offering speeds 64 Kbps. Also, Jio is giving only 20 SMS compare to Airtel’s 100 SMS. Both the plans are valid for 1 day only.

In the race of tying a holding on the market, telecom companies are offering good plans at cheap rates, which will surely benefit the customer. Airtel has offered almost the same plan at a cheap price than Reliance Jio.