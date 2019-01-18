An amazing sale is awaiting us this weekend as Flipkart and Amazon will kick it off this January 20. The Republic day special sale will bring some fabulous deals on phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. These online marketplaces are going to make your weekend even more happening as your cart will be full of gadgets.

The big Amazon sale will start early for the prime customers on January 19 itself at 12 pm while Flipkart will kickstart its grand sale for its Plus members at sharp 8pm. This special privilege will be given so that these subscribers get to crack the deal before anyone else. The interested customers should note that the Flipkart sale will end on January 22 while Amazon will end it on January 23.

One of the most important things that the customers should note about this sale is that Amazon has collaborated with HDFC bank and will be offering 10 percent instant discount on paying it with debit card, credit card or even installments. Flipkart has tied up with State Bank of India and will be offering its customers 10 percent instant discount exclusively to the bank’s credit card users.

Some of the features that have always been offered by Amazon and Flipkart will also be available this time including exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options and mobile protection plans. If the customers use these offers, it will become an even sweeter experience for them.

The customers who are strongly willing to buy stuffs from this grand sale should keep a sharp eye on the discounts and try to be as rapid as possible. The golden rule, as it is said, is to arrive early and grab the best of the deals. And also, if possible the customers should opt the prime or plus version to be able to access the sale before others.

Not just this, the people should know to compare the prices before buying. Most of the things are not exclusive on one site and so, there should be a habit of comparing the offers and finding a better one. Many big smartphone brands including Honor, Asus, Huawei, and Realme will be participating in the grand sale.

