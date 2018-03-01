Amazon has finally announced the launch of its Prime Music service in India on Wednesday. By announcing the launch of its Prime Music Service in India, it has also included itself in competition with Apple Music, Google Play Music, Saavn, Hungama and other music streaming services and to enter this competition, Amazon has set an aggressive price for its monthly subscription for its Amazon Prime Music.

With the emerging smartphone market in India, one industry which is witnessing along with is the online music streaming services. As several other music streaming services already available in India, Amazon has now also announced the full version of its Prime Music service in India. Almost all existing online music streaming services come along with the subscription, Amazon to enter this music streaming market has set a competitive rental and create new competition with the existing online music streaming services.

Amazon is giving its Prime subscription costing Rs 999 per year. However, earlier the company was offering its prime subscription with an introductory offer of Rs 499 per year, though that offer has been concluded now. Comparing Amazon’s plan with Apple Music, Google Play Music, Saavn, Gaana, Airtel’s Wynk Music, and other services, currently, Amazon is offering the cheapest yearly offer for its prime subscription. Under the hood of Amazon’s Prime subscription, it offers Prime Video and Prime Music.

Looking at the cost in which other music streaming services are available at present, then for having the subscription for Apple Music one has to shed Rs 120 per month, while for Google Play Music one has to spend Rs 99 per month and the cost is the same for Saavn, Hungama and Wynk music streaming services. However, some music streaming services also offer partial access to its services even when one has not subscribed to the monthly rental service. Like if one has Saavn or Hungama, people can listen to some selected songs, and can also search for their favourite artists but music streaming services like Apple Music, one cannot enjoy the benefits until you have a subscription. Now when Amazon has also announced the launch of its Prime Music Services, it will be interesting to see what difference it creates with its music.

