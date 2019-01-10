Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and currently the world's richest man and his wife MacKenzie Bezos announced divorce on Wednesday. The 2 got married in 1993 a year before Jeff founded Amazon. They have four children. According to reports, according to reports, Jeff Bezos has an extramarital affair with a former Fox 11 anchor Lauren Sanchez. The 2 have been seeing each other for months

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and currently the world’s richest man and his wife MacKenzie Bezos announced divorce on Wednesday. The couple took to Twitter and posted a signed note saying, that the 2 have decided to divorce and continue their shared lives as friends. The divorce has come after a long trial separation. Their relationship started before Jeff founded Amazon and is now ending with little more than a year after he became the world’s richest person.

Though the couple didn’t give any reason for their divorce, according to reports, Jeff Bezos has an extramarital affair with a former Fox 11 anchor Lauren Sanchez. The 2 have been seeing each other for months. What’s striking is that Sanchez is also married and is the wife of Hollywood talent mogul Patrick Whitesell.

The divorce has come a week after Amazon became Wall Street’s most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft. The personal fortunes of Bezos are estimated to be more than $160 billion, some $ 40 billion more than Bill Gates. Though the couple has not announced if Jeff’s fortunes will be split or not, if they do, MacKenzie Bezos would be entitled to 50% of Jeff’s total worth.

A UK based magazine has claimed that Jeff and Lauren used to sneak off to exotic locations and have been caught more than a dozen times by their photographers in the last 8 months.

According to reports, Sanchez is said to have met Bezos during an aerial video shoot for his side venture Blue Origin. The 2 were recently spotted together in Amazon’s Golden Globe party on Sunday.

