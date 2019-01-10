Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and currently the world’s richest man and his wife MacKenzie Bezos announced divorce on Wednesday. The couple took to Twitter and posted a signed note saying, that the 2 have decided to divorce and continue their shared lives as friends. The divorce has come after a long trial separation. Their relationship started before Jeff founded Amazon and is now ending with little more than a year after he became the world’s richest person.
Though the couple didn’t give any reason for their divorce, according to reports, Jeff Bezos has an extramarital affair with a former Fox 11 anchor Lauren Sanchez. The 2 have been seeing each other for months. What’s striking is that Sanchez is also married and is the wife of Hollywood talent mogul Patrick Whitesell.
The divorce has come a week after Amazon became Wall Street’s most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft. The personal fortunes of Bezos are estimated to be more than $160 billion, some $ 40 billion more than Bill Gates. Though the couple has not announced if Jeff’s fortunes will be split or not, if they do, MacKenzie Bezos would be entitled to 50% of Jeff’s total worth.
A UK based magazine has claimed that Jeff and Lauren used to sneak off to exotic locations and have been caught more than a dozen times by their photographers in the last 8 months.
According to reports, Sanchez is said to have met Bezos during an aerial video shoot for his side venture Blue Origin. The 2 were recently spotted together in Amazon’s Golden Globe party on Sunday.
