The e-commerce giant Amazon is hosting exclusive Amazon Great India Sale 2019. The sale which started on January 20, 2019, will continue till January 23, 2019. The much-awaited sale offers striking deals on smartphones, accessories and game consoles, including 10% instant discount, no cost EMI, exchange offer and free delivery options. Well, the sale has also brought an exciting chance for tech buffs to invest in a smartphone. Amazon has been providing great deals on devices like OnePlus 6T, Realme U1(3GB RAM, 32GB storage), Apple iPhone X, and Poco F1. Here are the details on offers that are being available at Amazon Great Indian Sale 2019:

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Apple iPhone X, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S

The iPhone X is available at Rs 74,999 during the sale. Well, the smartphone has got all the key features and runs on iOS 12 as well. iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 20,999 while iPhone 6s is available at Rs 27,999 during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Poco F1

Originally priced at Rs 23,999, the smartphone is available at Rs 19,1999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: OnePlus 6T

On OnePlus 6T, Amazon is offering an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 with 6 months no-cost EMI option. The device will be available at Rs 30,467.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Realme U1(3GB RAM, 32GB storage)

The 32GB variant Realme U1 is available at Rs 10,999 and is originally priced at Rs 11,999. The Realme U1 is featured with 13MP+2MP rear camera and 25MP front camera. Under the hood, it is featured with MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor and a 3500mAh battery.

