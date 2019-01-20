Amazon's Great Indian Sale began from today, January 20, 2019, and will run till January 23, 2019, for its prime members. The sale includes discounts on a number of items including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics.

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale began from today, January 20, 2019, and will run till January 23, 2019, for its prime members. The sale includes discounts on a number of items including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. Apart from the discount, the online giant has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount to the bank’s credit and debit card users. Moreover, the discount and HDFC offer are also valid on EMI transactions. Amazon has also revealed that no-cost EMI payment options over 10 crore products with select payment options are also available.

HERE ARE THE BEST DEALS ON AMAZON GREAT INDIAN SALE:

Redmi Y2

Under the Great Indian Sale, Redmi Y2 4GB Ram and 64GB internal memory is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999. Its market price is not less than Rs. 13,499. As for the specifications, Redmi Y2 features a dual camera set up at the rear and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, if a user is willing to exchange your old smartphone, you can get a discount up to Rs. 7,012 on your purchase.

OnePlus 6T

While there isn’t a direct discount on OnePlus 6T, there’s a Rs 2000 discount over the normal exchange value, if any user exchanges his/her smartphone. What’s interesting is that OnePlus 6T is available with a new buyback offer where you’re assured 70 per cent value of the OnePlus 6T. As for the specifications, OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a dual rear camera with OIS.

Realme U1

With a direct discount of Rs 2000, the Realme U1 (3GB, 32GB) under the Great Indian Sale is available at Rs 10,999 down from its market value of Rs. 12,999. The Realme U1 features a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Boat BassHeads 900 headphones

The Boat BassHeads 900 headphones that is usually available for Rs. 2,490 is available at only Rs 599. The headphones come with an in-line microphone so you can easily take calls while listening to music. Other than that, don’t expect high-quality audio from these headphones.

