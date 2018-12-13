Amazon India Sale: The smartphone by Xiaomi is available on the official website at www.amazon.in. The smartphone is a budget-friendly smartphone which offers the best of both worlds in the price segment. Redmi 6A has a strong battery of 3000mAH. The phone runs on the 2.0GHz high-performance processor which offers smooth functioning. Redmi 6A has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Don't miss out this sale.

Amazon India Sale: Redmi 6A, the popular budget smartphone is up for another sale today @12 pm. The smartphone is available on the official website at www.amazon.in at 12 pm onwards. The smartphone is available at Rs.6,999 which has an original price of Rs. 7,999. To recall, the features and budget of the smartphone are a gift to the Indian price demographic. The smartphone is available in 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage. The smartphone has a lot of loaded features which includes a speedster processor of 2.0GHz high-performance processor produced with all-new Mediatek Helio A22 12nm technology, 13.8cm 295-pixel density and 18:9 aspect ratio (5.45) HD+ full-screen display. The phone has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Redmi 6A has an AI camera selfie mode, AI face unlocks and 2+1 card slot. The phone posses a 3000mAH powerful battery which will keep your phone up all day. One year warranty is available on the phone by the Xiaomi.

The smartphone has an instant impact on the people of India because of the price bracket. The smartphone offers the best of both worlds which has a friendly price range and loads of features. The smartphone will be on sale today @ 12 pm. The Jio offer is available when you take the Jio connection, you will have to recharge for Rs.198 and Rs.299/ on prepaid plans. After the completion of recharge, your account will be credited 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each. Don’t forget to catch the sale.

Sale Options available on Amazon India

Redmi 6A is available on 5% Instant Discount on ICICI Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

There are no cost EMI available on HDFC credit cards and HDFC debit cards.

Jio Redmi 6A Offer Rs. 2,200 Instant Cashback and up to 100GB Additional 4G Data only with Jio

