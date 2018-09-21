During the event launch, Amazon showcased a number of products. however, the one device that stood out and got the internet buzzing was the microwave which will 'literally' cook food on orders. launching a wide range of products, senior vice president of Amazon Devices, Dave Limp said that it was the largest reveal for the country ever in just a single day.

Amazon, in its recent attempt to bring artificial intelligence into all aspects of human life, unveiled a number of products and features in a surprise event on Thursday at their headquarters in the Seattle Spheres. During the event launch, Amazon showcased a number of products. however, the one device that stood out and got the internet buzzing was the microwave which will ‘literally’ cook food on orders. launching a wide range of products, senior vice president of Amazon Devices, Dave Limp said that it was the largest reveal for the country ever in just a single day.

AmazonBasics Microwave is perceived as a gift of God to those who find the job of pressing buttons taxing. the Amazon microwave is also said to be linked with Dash. The e-commerce giant has started taking the pre-orders for the microwave but will be shipping out the product during the holiday times, later in the year.

The microwave that is an aid to be Amazon’s first kitchen appliance product has been priced at $59.99 (Rs 4300). The microwave will be voice-operated that will allow the user to give commands using Alexa. For people who are not too lazy, the microwave also comes with built-in buttons.

lmao this Alexa microwave. It’s only $60 wha pic.twitter.com/cd92uQIJ8t — nic nguyen (@itsnicolenguyen) September 20, 2018

While some are excited about the product, there were many who were left unimpressed by the Amazon microwave. Even though the microwave is said to be voice operated, the user has to be near to the echo in order to communicate with the microwave. In case it is far, the usual shouting might do the work.

