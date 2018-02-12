Motorola is all set to host its Moto Fest on Amazon, where the leading mobile brand is going to offer some discounts and lucrative schemes on its smartphones. The fest will kick start on February 13 and run until February 15, 2018. So, all the Moto fans out there, just grab your smartphones as Amazon Moto Fest is on its way to make you buy some new smartphones and that too with lower prices.

The Flipkart is also coming up with such discounts on Moto smartphones, but Amazon is providing some extra offers along with the lucrative schemes. The smartphones that are available on profitable schemes include the MotoG5s plus, Moto G5 Plus, and Moto G5. Each of the smartphones displayed in the fest carries some key features, which will make your deals profitable and worth doing. So, just grab your smartphones and get ready for the Amazon Moto Fest. Here are some of the detail for the smartphones available during the Amazon Moto Fest:

Moto G5s Plus

During the three-day mega sale, The Moto G5s will be available at Rs 13,999 while it is originally priced at Rs 14,999. The features of the phone include its dual-camera setup at the back with a pair of 13-megapixel sensors for DSLR-like effect in photos. Amazon will also over an additional Rs 2,000 offer on the exchange of eligible phone.

Moto G5s

Originally priced at Rs 13,999, Moto G5s, will be available at Rs 11,999 during the Amazon Moto fest. The phone has a 5.2-inch full HD display, 3,000mAH battery, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS as its key features.

Moto G5 Plus

With the same original pricing, Moto G5s Plus will be available at Rs 10, 999. The phone packs a 3,000mAh. The key features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB internal storage, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moto G5

The most budget-friendly smartphone available on the Amazon Moto fest is Moto G5. You can buy the smartphone at Rs 8,499. With a 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-inch full HD display, and a 2,800mAh battery, the smartphone carries a number of features.