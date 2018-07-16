The Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale kick-started on Monday at around 12pm and as always there are going to be some amazing deals and offers on some of the trending smartphones. We have compiled a list of smartphones that will be available during the Amazon Prime Day sale with some interesting offers and discounts.

The Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale kick-started on Monday at around 12pm and as always there are going to be some amazing deals and offers on some of the trending smartphones. The sale that commenced from July 16 will continue till July 17, which means that the interested buyers have 36-hour duration to get some of the best deals on different products, especially smartphones. This time, the sale will be covering smartphones like OnePlus 6, Huawei P20 Pro, Galaxy Note 8, Moto G6 and Honor 7C and many more.

It seems that the users holding Amazon Prime membership can access these offers, thus if you want to avail the offers you can have a membership by paying Rs 129 for a monthly plan or a Rs 999 annual plan. Some of the best brand smartphones are available with a discount of up to 40%, so if you are not an Amazon Prime member yet that be one soon.

Notably, there are some deals which will be effective for a limited period while others will be applicable throughout the sale. Also, if you are HDFC Bank credit and debit cards to purchase the smartphones then you will receive 10% discount instantly, but not to forget the offers are exclusive for Amazon Prime Users.

Amazon Prime Day offers: During the sale, some of the flagship smartphones will be available at a cheaper price. We have compiled a list of smartphones that will be available during the Amazon Prime Day sale with some interesting offers and discounts.

Huawei P20 Pro:

During the two-day sale, Huawei P20 Pro cost has been cut down to Rs 46,999 after a discount of RS 5,000 was applied to it. Besides this, the Amazon Prime users can also purchase the smartphone with an off up to Rs 18,000 via exchange offers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which is available in the market with a price tag of RS 55,900 will come down to Rs 41,900 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The users will be benefitted with an exchange offer f Rs 10,000 and cashback of Rs 4,000 if you are using an HDFC credit/debit card to purchase it.

Honor 7C and Moto G6

While Moto G6 will be available with a cashback of up to Rs 2,000, on the purchase of Honor 7C, the users will receive a cashback of up to Rs 3,000. Well, that is not it! The buyers are also provided with exchange offers of Rs 12,000 and Rs 8,001 on Moto G6 and Honor 7C respectively. Currently, the Honor 7C is available at Rs 9,999 in the market for its 3GB RAM/32GB variant.

Meanwhile, the other flagship smartphones including Vivo V9, Huawei P20 Lite are available at cheaper prices with some exclusive exchange offers. With an extra off of Rs 2000 on the exchange offer, the One Plus 6 red variant is going to be available with Rs 39,999 during the two-day sale.

