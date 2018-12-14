Amazon India is hosting a sale on refurbished and renewed Xiaomi products and today December 14, 2018, is the last day to avail the deals on offer. As part of the deal, Amazon is providing exciting offers on renewed Redmi products and also includes refurbished Mi products. Here are some of the best deals on offer.

Amazon India is hosting a sale on refurbished and renewed Xiaomi products and today December 14, 2018, is the last day to avail the deals on offer. As part of the deal, Amazon is providing exciting offers on renewed Redmi products and also includes refurbished Mi products. While the renewed Xiaomi products include recently launched Redmi 6 Pro and Mi A2, the refurbished Mi products on sale include Mi HRX edition, Mi A1 and Redmi.

Here are some of the best deals on offer:

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro available at Rs 9,599 only

The recently launched Redmi 6 Pro is the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, its Chinese variant. The smartphone in market starts at Rs 3,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Under its hood is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB). The Phone runs on android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10 running atop.

However, under Amazon renewed sale, it’s available at Rs 9,599, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 11,699. There is an additional discount of 5 per cent on online payments.

Redmi Y2 4GB RAM variant available at Rs 10,199

Redmi Y2 is one of the most popular smarphones of Xiaomi and was launched in June this year. It’s essentially the rebranded Redmi S2 that was launched in China. The Y2 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage is available in the market at Rs. 11,999, however, under this sale, refurbished Redmi Y2 is priced at Rs 10,199. The same offer is not available on the 3GB variant.

Mi A2 4GB RAM variant available at Rs 13,099

Xaiomi Mi A2 falls under the 20 thousand bracket and is one of the most sold smartphone of 2018. The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,549 in the market, but in the sale, the smartphone is available at Rs 13,099. There’s an additional offer if payment is made online through ICICI bank credit or debit card. The same offer is not valid for any refurbished 6GB RAM Mi A2 variant.

