The Nobel committee on Monday announced that the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to a US-Japanese pair for their landmark work in cancer research. American James Allison and Japanese Tasuku Honjo were awarded the honourable prize by the award-giving body. Their research has led to the development of drugs that release that Human immune system against the cancer cells. The Swedish Academy said that the academics’ discovery takes the advantage of the immune system’s ability to attack the cancer cells by releasing the brakes on immune cells.

The method researched by the scientists have found out ways to remove the brakes on cells that fight attackers. It will ultimately make a way for the cancer immunotherapy which acts as a major retaliatory force in the battle against cancer.

Allison has dedicated his career developing strategies for cancer immunotherapy and currently works at the MD Anderson cancer center in Houston. On the other hand, Hunjo is a professor at the department of immunology and genomic medicine at Kyoto University. Allison conducted the research at the University of California-Berkeley. Honjo has separately discovered a second protein on immune cells. He revealed that it can also be operating as a brake, but with a different mechanism.

Meanwhile, the fact that the literature prize will not be handed over this year has grabbed several headlines. It was because of a sexual misconduct scandal that led to the decision was the Nobel assembly.

Every year, Physiology is the first field in which the Swedish Academy hands over the Nobel Prize. The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace are also awarded every year.

