Logitech well known for its gaming accessory have recently launched The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset available in some real fun colors the wireless headset are not just lightweight and comfortable but are easy on your pocket and sustainable. They will be a good pick for a young gamer but is it a real performance winner let’s find out.

Design:

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless come in exciting a vibrant color option making the headset stand out. They have angular and squarish ear cups, soft and breathable memory ear foams, and a headband with a cutaway middle. G435 are carbon neutral and very lightweight. Something that Logitech is trying to achieve with these G435. Its ear foams are soft and breathable enough to keep your head nice and dry. The G435 is made with recycled plastic, comes in responsible packaging, and has been certified Carbon Neutral.

All the buttons are also well placed. Having the power volume up, volume down, and mic mute are all well placed on the left side.

Performance & Audio:

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless is a gaming headset and what is most important for a gaming headset is the audio quality & performance. Logitech promises its ear foams will keep you cool and comfortable while absorbing sound waves to isolate you from outside noise when playing. The passive noise cancellation doesn’t help as much as you would have expected. The bass quality is good, but you will find a miss while playing games when the pitch is high. Therefore, the gaming might miss out on audio delight experience. Which is good but could have been better.

Battery:

You can charge your wireless headset with the included USB- C cable. The headset can go on for over 17 hours with a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset is available for sale at INR 7,495 on Amazon.in and retail stores.

Verdict:

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless are a perfect bet for a young gamer. They look cool come in some real fun colors. They are comfortable and above all eco-friendly. They are pocket friendly the real downside is audio which I will still say is good but could have been better. In terms of performance the headset does count to be a winner.

Pros :

Carbon Neutral

Lightweight

Comfortable

Cons:

Mic sound could have been better

No app support