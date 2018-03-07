Google Lens is coming to all Android devices starting from today. Google Lens, which made its debut in Google's flagship smartphone Pixel 2 last year is a photo analyzing app powered by AI. Android users can try Google Lens to do things like create a contact from a business card or get more info about a famous landmark. To start, make sure you have the latest version of the Google Photos app for Android. Confirming about their latest feature, Google said that they are rolling out Google Lens on Wednesday and interested Android users can try it to do things like create a contact from a business card or get more info about a famous landmark.

Coming as a great news for all Android folks, Google Lens is coming to all Android devices starting from today. Google Lens, which made its debut in Google's flagship smartphone Pixel 2 last year is a photo analyzing app powered by AI that resides in Google Photos.

How to use Google Lens on your Android smartphone

Google then added users need to have the latest version of the Google Photos app in Android to access Google Lens. The tech-giants also revealed that they will also unveil Google Lens on iOS soon. Through Google Lens, users can obtain information by simply scanning things/objects through their Android smartphone. Through Google Lens, users can easily save a number from a business card in their phone as a contact or they can get access information by scanning any particular landmark. As per sources, many smartphones including the heavyweight flagship from Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, and HMD / Nokia can embrace Google Lens through Google Assistant.

In order to use the Google Lens in an Android smartphone, all you need to do is to choose a picture from the Google Photos app. After picking the photo, tap on the Google Lens icon bar which is located next to the delete bin. Google Lens will next start analysing the photo in order to fetch you appropriate results.