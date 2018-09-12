Apple event LIVE updates: The technology giant Apple Inc is all set to unveil an all-new range of iPhones and iPads. Apple which tried its best to keep all the details of its upcoming iPhones under the wraps accidentally leaked all the important details including the names of the upcoming iPhones — iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

The countdown for the much-awaited Apple event has begun. In this grand event, the technology giant Apple Inc is all set to unveil an all-new range of iPhones and iPads. Apple which tried its best to keep all the details of its upcoming iPhones under the wraps accidentally leaked all the important details including the names of the upcoming iPhones — iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. The names of the new iPhones by Apple were reportedly spotted by ATH in the product sitemap XML file being hosted by Apple.com. With the official confirmation still awaited, the following leak has sidelined the speculation claiming that the new iPhones will be named iPhone XS Plus and iPhone XC.

As per leaks, users may see the latest iPhone with a big ultra HD screen while new Apple watch sizes are expected to be 40mm and 44mm thin. Sitemap leak also suggests that the tech giant won’t announce new iPad Pro models today.

Here are the LIVE updates: