Apple is all set with its second big event of the year 2018 being held in New York. It’s expected to update its iPad and MacBook lineup along with an upgrade to the Mac mini, that comes after almost four years. Speaking about what’s going to be launched, Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro with radical changes and features. According to reports doing rounds, the new iPad Pro will feature an edge-to-edge display with slimmer bezels.
Another product in the lineup is the upgrade of MacBook Air, which happens to be the cheapest in the series. Apple will also most likely unveil a new Mac mini after a long hiatus of four years.
HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF APPLE EVENT:
Apple Pencil 2
Apple Pencil 2 attaches magnetically to the iPad. It automatically charges when it is connected to the iPad. Tapping twice on the Apple Pencil 2 will just switch modes.
FACE ID for the first time for iPad Pro
For the first time Apple is introducing Face ID to iPads. Apple is adding the TrueDepth camera to the iPad Pro. Apple iPad Pro's Face ID will work in Portrait and Landscape mode. There's no Home button.
Apple's new iPad Pro
The new iPad Pro has an edge-to-edge display. Apple is calling the “liquid retina”. The iPad Pro comes in two screen sizes: 11inch and 12.9. The 11inch iPad Pro has the same footprint as the 10.5-inch one.
Apple's new Mac Mini specification
Apple's Mac Mini will go up to 64GB storage. Every Mac Mini will come with SSDs. Capacity offered is up to 2TB
Apple Mac Mini
The upgraded Mac Mini has also been launched. They are calling it a beast. Every Mac Mini starts with four cores. Mac Mini will also have six core processors. 8th generation processors with 60 per cent faster graphics. Five times faster than before, claims Apple.
Apple new MacBook Air specifications
Apple MacBook Air has 8th gen intel core processor, up to 1.5TD SSD storage. It will support up to 16GB of RAM. It comes with up to 13 hours of battery life. New MacBook has 17 per cent less volume than the original. It is just 15.6mm in thickness. It weighs 2.75 pounds, which is 1.2 kgs.
Apple MacBook Air Audiio features
The Air has 25 per cent louder speakers and comes with two thunderbolt ports. Like the MacBook Pro and MacBook, it also does away with the MagSafe charger.
Apple new MacBook Air 2018
Apple has launched its new MacBook Air with Retina Display. New MacBook Air also gets the latest 3rd generation keyboard, and Force Touch trackpad. The keyboard is back-lit with individual LEDs behind each key. The Force Touch trackpad has 20 per cent more area.