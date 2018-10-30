Apple is all set with its second big event of the year 2018 being held in New York. It's expected to update its iPad and MacBook lineup along with an upgrade to the Mac mini, that comes after almost four years.

Apple is all set with its second big event of the year 2018 being held in New York. It’s expected to update its iPad and MacBook lineup along with an upgrade to the Mac mini, that comes after almost four years. Speaking about what’s going to be launched, Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro with radical changes and features. According to reports doing rounds, the new iPad Pro will feature an edge-to-edge display with slimmer bezels.

Another product in the lineup is the upgrade of MacBook Air, which happens to be the cheapest in the series. Apple will also most likely unveil a new Mac mini after a long hiatus of four years.

