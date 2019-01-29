Apple users were exposed to a bug which surfaced on January 28, 2019. This bug allows callers to listen in on others’ FaceTime video chats even before they answer the call. The bug is going to affect calls to Mac computers and iPhones. Apple temporarily disabled the group calling functionality on its FaceTime application. Apple dashes to fix the glitch that permits users to hear in the people they were calling even when they did not pick up the call. The bug also allows callers to see the video of the person they are calling before even they picked up in certain circumstances
The US tech giant confirmed the presence of the bug. This bug turns the phone of the call recipient into a microphone even when the call is not picked up. If the call recipient presses the power button on the side of the iPhone, generally used to silence the incoming call, the phone will start broadcasting a video to the caller.
Apple told Reuters that they are aware of the problem and will release a software update to fix the bug later this week. Until an update is released by Apple to fix the bug, users are advised to turn off the face time feature in the phone’s settings.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the FaceTime bug:
