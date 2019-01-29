Apple confirmed the presence of the bug. This bug turns the phone of the call recipient into a microphone even when the call is not picked up. If the call recipient presses the power button on the side of the iPhone, generally used to silence the incoming call, the phone will start broadcasting a video to the caller.

Apple FaceTime bug: Here's how Twitter reacted to the bug that intrudes privacy

Apple users were exposed to a bug which surfaced on January 28, 2019. This bug allows callers to listen in on others’ FaceTime video chats even before they answer the call. The bug is going to affect calls to Mac computers and iPhones. Apple temporarily disabled the group calling functionality on its FaceTime application. Apple dashes to fix the glitch that permits users to hear in the people they were calling even when they did not pick up the call. The bug also allows callers to see the video of the person they are calling before even they picked up in certain circumstances

The US tech giant confirmed the presence of the bug. This bug turns the phone of the call recipient into a microphone even when the call is not picked up. If the call recipient presses the power button on the side of the iPhone, generally used to silence the incoming call, the phone will start broadcasting a video to the caller.

Apple told Reuters that they are aware of the problem and will release a software update to fix the bug later this week. Until an update is released by Apple to fix the bug, users are advised to turn off the face time feature in the phone’s settings.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the FaceTime bug:

Turn off FaceTime until Apple releases a fix for this y’all. Settings > Search for “FaceTime” > Toggle the switch from green to grey pic.twitter.com/L0VGhD176Q — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) January 29, 2019

Until the fix is released, iPhone users can go into the phone’s settings and disable FaceTime https://t.co/pNFBi685cq — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 29, 2019

Wow… when are they going to fix this facetime issue 😨 😦 (Via: @BmManski) pic.twitter.com/R7Q0D2cV66 — Complex (@Complex) January 29, 2019

Me trying to make sure my Facetime is completely turned off 👀 pic.twitter.com/volBgNvxEd — Complex (@Complex) January 29, 2019

Tried this

It worked

Disabled Facetime https://t.co/DsWK7t9il2 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 29, 2019

#Apple has acknowledged a flaw in its FaceTime software that allows brief eavesdropping. Has this put you off? Does this flaw raise more questions about how secure your device is? Get in touch #BBCBizLivehttps://t.co/0eZ1lG95Ls — Sally Bundock (@SallyBundockBBC) January 29, 2019

Avoided FaceTime's fiasco by not updating my phone since ios 10 pic.twitter.com/qXknqmPnQs — Luis [××] (@adamantpoetry) January 29, 2019

*Android users reading all the FaceTime drama* pic.twitter.com/rmKiVAL1I0 — sxmaiden (@sxmaiden) January 29, 2019

When someone is trying to #FaceTime you, and you can't ignore it because of Apple bugs. I spent 45 minutes on this, and I don't regret it. pic.twitter.com/2XBHKPo3Ta — David M Sula (@DavidMSula) January 29, 2019

Read More