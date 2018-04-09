Apple just like last year have introduced iPhone 8 and iPhone8 Plus RED Special Edition. Apple puts a portion of all the purchases directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies.

Apple just like last year have introduced iPhone 8 and iPhone8 Plus RED Special Edition. Apple puts a portion of all the purchases directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies. Since partnering with (RED) in 2006, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organization’s largest corporate donor.

Both phones sport a glass enclosure, now in red, with a matching aluminium band and a sleek black front. The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order online in select countries and regions tomorrow and in stores beginning Friday, April 13. In India, both special editions would be available from May. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus RED Special Edition will be available in 64GB and 256GB models starting at an Apple retail price of INR67,940 MRP through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). The special edition RED iPhone joins iPhone 8 finishes in space grey, silver and gold.

“This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus improve on everything we love about iPhone, including Retina HD displays that are more beautiful than ever, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone with the A11 Bionic and more advanced cameras for unbelievable photos and videos. We are proud to support (RED) with this bold new iPhone and hope customers think it is as special as we do.”

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of Apple’s leadership in and commitment to the AIDS fight since the beginning of (RED) in 2006,” said Deborah Dugan, (RED)’s CEO. “The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of life-saving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We’re honoured that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can’t wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition.”

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus glass and aluminium design made with the durable glass, Retina HD display and powerful A11 Bionic chip. The phone also features a dual 12 MP camera and supports wireless charging.