All eyes will on Apple’s today’s event where it will unveil the next generation of iPhones and its other flagships products. For all those who are interested to watch the Apple event and don’t want to miss a single moment from the event, Apple will be live streaming its today’s event on its official Twitter page. The event is expected to start at 10:30 pm tonight and if all goes expected then the technology giant will be launching three new iPhones, upgraded Apple watch, iPad and other products.
The three new iPhones which are expected to launch by iPhone are going to be XS, XS Max and Xr. All the 3 new iPhones will sport iPhone X type design with little bit design improvements but with major technological advancements. The event will take place at Steve Job’s centre in California. However, according to some leaks, it is also being suggested that the two new iPhones may also be named as iPhone XS Plus and iPhone Xc.
Check out this leaked image of upcoming iPhones
Also Read: Apple’s upcoming iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus photos leaked, watch video
Apart from other products expected to be launched by Apple, the company might unveil a full-screen Apple Watch and other accessories.
From all what that can be expected from various leaks about the upcoming new iPhones, Apple might once again play with new design language where it may now sport a curved screen in the upcoming iPhones.
Also Read: Gather around as Apple to hold its next iPhone event on September 12
Leave a Reply