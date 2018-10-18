The latest smartphone launched by Apple - iPhone XR - will be available for pre-booking in India from October 19. The iPhone XR will go on sale at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26. The iPhone XR price starts at Rs 76,900. Users can also book the smartphone through online sellers like Flipkart, Amazon.in and Paytm Mall.

The latest smartphone launched by Apple – iPhone XR – will be available for pre-booking in India from October 19. The iPhone XR will go on sale at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26. The iPhone XR price starts at Rs 76,900. Users can also book the smartphone through online sellers like Flipkart, Amazon.in and Paytm Mall. The smartphone is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256 storage options. The device has a wide range of colour options as it comes in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and red variants.

In September, Apple had announced its three new smartphones iPhone XR, XS and XS Max at the company’s annual hardware refresh event. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch edge to edge LCD display with a resolution of 828X1792 pixels at 326ppi. The company has promised fast processing and enhanced camera settings. It runs on iOS 12. The iPhone XR comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front sensor claims to have better low light performance.

It is powered by Apple’s custom-made A12 Bionic chipset with 3GB of RAM. The iPhone XR also supports two SIM cards (Nano+eSIM). It has a 2,942 mAh battery. Meanwhile, Apple has discontinued the iPhone X, SE and 6S with the introduction of three new iPhones last month.

Users in India are eagerly waiting to get hold of the new iPhone by Apple. The iPhone XR is water resistant with a rating of IP67. Apple had announced the Apple Watch Series 4, along with the new iPhones.

