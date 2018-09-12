Apple is set to begin its mega iPhone event during which it is expected to launch three new iPhones which are going to be iPhone XS, XS Max and Xr. All the 3 new iPhones will follow the iPhone X like design with little design changes. According to various leaks which are appearing on social media, iPhone Xs may come with 512 GB space and other exciting features.

Apple is all set to unveil three new iPhones in today’s event. According to various leaks, the technology giant will launch iPhone Xr, Xs and Xs Max in today’s iPhone event. The event will start around 10:30 pm tonight. All the iPhone fans can watch the Live stream of the event on Apple’s US website page or open Apple’s Twitter account. Some rumours and leaks also suggest that there will only be two new iPhones which will be launched tonight and those could be iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus. Well ahead of the event, here the expected specifications which the three new iPhones may sport.

iPhone Xr, Xs and Xs Max leaked specifications

iPhone Xr

6.1-inch display

LCD

1792×828 resolution

A11/A12 chip

3GB RAM

Single 12MP camera

Face ID

Glass or Aluminium body

64 GB, 256 GB memory

iPhone Xs

5.8-inch display

OLED

2436×1125 resolution

A 12 chip

4 GB RAM

Dual 12MP camera

Face ID

Glass or Stainless Steel body

64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB memory

iPhone Xs Max

6.5-inch display

OLED

2688×1242 resolution

A 12 chip

4 GB RAM

Dual 12 camera

Face ID

Glass or Stainless Steel

64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB

Apart from three new iPhone models, Apple may unveil a new Apple Watch with a full-screen view, another category of iPad and lots of new accessories. Rumours also suggest that iPhone Xr may come in six new colours.

