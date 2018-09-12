Apple is all set to unveil three new iPhones in today’s event. According to various leaks, the technology giant will launch iPhone Xr, Xs and Xs Max in today’s iPhone event. The event will start around 10:30 pm tonight. All the iPhone fans can watch the Live stream of the event on Apple’s US website page or open Apple’s Twitter account. Some rumours and leaks also suggest that there will only be two new iPhones which will be launched tonight and those could be iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus. Well ahead of the event, here the expected specifications which the three new iPhones may sport.
iPhone Xr, Xs and Xs Max leaked specifications
iPhone Xr
6.1-inch display
LCD
1792×828 resolution
A11/A12 chip
3GB RAM
Single 12MP camera
Face ID
Glass or Aluminium body
64 GB, 256 GB memory
iPhone Xs
5.8-inch display
OLED
2436×1125 resolution
A 12 chip
4 GB RAM
Dual 12MP camera
Face ID
Glass or Stainless Steel body
64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB memory
iPhone Xs Max
6.5-inch display
OLED
2688×1242 resolution
A 12 chip
4 GB RAM
Dual 12 camera
Face ID
Glass or Stainless Steel
64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB
Apart from three new iPhone models, Apple may unveil a new Apple Watch with a full-screen view, another category of iPad and lots of new accessories. Rumours also suggest that iPhone Xr may come in six new colours.
