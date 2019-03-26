Apple unveiled Apple TV Plus services on Monday. This Apple TV Plus service will compete Netflix, Google, Amazon and other video streaming sites in various segments. Apple TV Plus will be launched in 100 countries including India by this year.

American tech giant Apple on Monday launched its latest video service along with a subscription plan for magazines and newspapers for the iPhone users. The service has been named as Apple TV plus and it will comprise star-packed original TV shows and documentary. Eyeing to emphasise digital content and services, Apple is all set to take on Netflix, Google, Amazon and other video streaming sites in various segments. The company has also announced Apple Arcade, a game subscription service for its users.

At the launch event, at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, the big announcement was made by the company’s CEO Tim Cook. Ace director Steven Spielberg, TV host Oprah Winfrey and stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell were also present at the event.

In his speech, Tim Cook said, that the company believes in the power of creativity. The reports suggest that Apple will be launching the Apple TV plus services, on-demand, ad-free subscription service, by this year in 100 countries including India.

Without revealing the key details of Apple plus service, Tim Cook said, “great stories can change the world. We feel we can contribute something important to our culture and to our society through great storytelling.”

The reports added that Apple’s News+ service will cost around $9.99, which is like around Rs 700 per month. The service will also include the Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, top digital news sites and more than 300 magazines including Rolling Stone, Time, Wired and The New Yorker.

Tim Cook added that the services have been launched in the US and Canada in English and French and the customers in Britain and Australia will be able to enjoy the services by end of this year. “We think Apple News+ will be great for customers and great for publishers,” said Cook.

Ensuring customers’ privacy, Apple CEO added that the advertisers would not be able to track the activity of subscribers. Separately, Apple also announced the new gaming subscription called Apple Arcade. The game service will be available in 150 countries, but the subscription price has not been revealed by the tech giant.

