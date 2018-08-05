Premium smartphone maker Apple is expected to launch new three new iPhone models with dual sim card functionality, according to various media reports. However, Apple may not launch dual sim iPhone models in India as all variants would be limited to just one market.

Premium smartphone maker Apple is expected to launch new three new iPhone models with dual sim card functionality, according to various media reports. For quite some time now, various leaks have suggested that Apple may launch three iPhone models – 6.1-inch, 5.8-inch LCD variants and 6.5-inch OLED model. However, Apple may not launch dual sim iPhone models in India as all variants would be limited to just one market. Earlier, a technology website reported that Apple is looking to introduce this new feature on its larger iPhone model.

The report adds that dual sim variants would be exclusively launched in the Chinese market. In the Indian market, many smartphone makers with the Andriod operating system are offering high-end smartphones, so Apple is considering to launch new iPhone models with dual sim later.

A recent survey on Chinese smartphone maker One Plus becoming the leader in the premium segment (above 30,000) must have compelled Apple to restrategize its plan for the Indian market.

Read More