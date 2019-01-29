Millions of iPhone users were left baffled after the bug broke out and started troubling users across the world. So when a user makes Group FaceTime call to another user, the caller is able to listen to the recipient even before he has accepted the call.

Apple pulls down FaceTime feature after bug intrudes privacy of call recipient, here's what you urgently need to do

iPhones are rarely known to be a house to bugs and errors but on Monday Apple Inc announced that it will temporarily shut down its Group Facetime feature due to a bug that continues to plague it. The bug lets an iPhone user hear audio from users who have not yet accepted their calls on FaceTime. The US tech giant has said that it will issue a software patch later this week and then the Group FaceTime feature will be resumed again.

Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don’t answer🤒#Apple explain this.. pic.twitter.com/gr8llRKZxJ — Benji Mobb™ (@BmManski) January 28, 2019

Apple has announced the Group FaceTime feature in the summer of 2018 but then revoked it after early test version of its iOS 12. The Cupertino-based company finally rolled out the feature again in last October. However, after two months of a successful run, the Group FaceTime feature caught a bug and had to be pulled down again.

An Apple spokesperson said in a statement, “We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”

Now, if you are an iPhone user and don’t want your caller to access your audio without you accepting it, here’s what you need to do:

Disable FaceTime on all your Apple devices

On your Apple devices – iPhone, iPad and iPod – Go to Settings Go to the FaceTime option and then toggle the button right at the top to set FaceTime on or off When the FaceTime button is green, it means it is on and when it is grey, it means it is on.

Or

If you have a Mac, then you have to launch the FaceTime app on it Go to the FaceTime menu at the top left and click on Turn FaceTime Off.

