The Apple.inc CEO Tim Cook on Monday, June 4, introduced iOS12 and new features at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018. Introducing the latest operating system iOS 12, Mr Cook said the new updates, features, and applications will surely enhance the user experience. In his speech, Apple CEO talked about the improved version iOS 12 that comes with features like AR focus and ARKit 2 for iPhones and iPads.

“The new iOS 12 will give a better performance on new and older devices. iOS 12 has got new features like a ‘For You’ tab and sharing suggestions in photo application to satisfy the customers,” said Cook.

Apple software VP Craig Federighi said that the company has double down the software performance. The new updates also include improvements in screen time, emoji, group facetime and grouped notifications.

The latest version of beta will be launched later this month and updates will be available on all devices the received the last version iOS 11.

Apple has updated its voice assistant application, Siri, which will now suggest and create shortcuts for the users as per the command or user activities.

The users can now create shortcuts for different applications through Siri on iOS 12 and the app will receive and suggest the data from your daily actions.

The tech giant has also announced WatchOS 5 with improved features and apps for fitness enthusiasts, notifications alert and Podcast application.

The company introduced Apple TVs which will get the content along with 4K HDR support with Dolby Atmos.

In the Mac section, Apple has announced Majove operating system with Dark mode and Desktop Stacks features. The latest application will deliver the information about news and stocks.