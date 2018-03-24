Apple is going to launch a new MacBook with new software for educational purposes. The company has scheduled an education-focused event in Chicago next week, where Apple is expected to talk about the new product.

Tech giant Apple is all set to launch a new low-cost iPad and software developed for educational purpose next week at an education-focused event that is titled ‘creative new ideas for students and teachers’, according to reports. The event will take place at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago. Earlier, there were rumours that Apple would launch a cheaper MacBook soon. However, it is now clear that the company’s focus is to take over the market in the educational sector from their rivals Google and Microsoft.

The most valued company by worth is making an attempt to win back students and teachers with this education-focused event. As earlier, it was the education sector that helped the company come up with good sales figures. Earlier in 2012, the company had launched a tool meant for designing e-books for the iPad. And this is a first major event for Apple introducing themselves in the education sector. According to reports, the company is developing a new MacBook to replace the MacBook Air, which will be available for less than $1,000 (Rs 65,013.30 approx).

Meanwhile, Apple rivals Google and Microsoft have been able to retain a good position in the education market lately. With a recent advertisement, Apple is trying to capture the attention of young minds with their newest iPad version. It shows that Apple’s seriousness towards capturing the growing education market is immense. Apple is aware that students use new technology devices and are change harnigers leading to greater absorption in the wider marketplace.

