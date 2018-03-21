Stephen Hawking who passed away on March 14 at the age of 76 will be interred in Westminster Abbey near to the graves of Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin. Stephen once wrote on his website, "I try to lead as normal a life as possible, and not think about my condition, or regret the things it prevents me from doing, which are not that many."

The ashes of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking who passed away on March 14 at the age of 76 will be interred in Westminster Abbey near to the graves of Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin on March 31, 2018. On Tuesday, Media company reported that the Abbey has released a statement by Very Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster who has said it was a “fitting tribute” to the British scientist. “We believe it to be vital that science and religion work together to seek to answer the great questions of the mystery of life and of the universe,” Hall said in the statement.

Hawking was born in 1941 in Oxford, England on the 300th death anniversary of astronomer and physicist Galileo Galilei. The popular scientist was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a neurodegenerative disease in 1963 at the age of 21. His hugely popular book A Brief History of Time sold almost 10 million copies. “I try to lead as normal a life as possible, and not think about my condition, or regret the things it prevents me from doing, which are not that many,” he wrote on his website.

Naturalist Charles Darwin was buried at the Abbey a century and a half year later in 1882. Isaac Newton was also buried at the Abbey in 1727. The known media company was quoted saying, the Abbey announced there would also be a service of thanksgiving in Hawking’s honour later in the year.

