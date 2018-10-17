Asus is all set to launch two new Zenfones on Wednesday as part of its product portfolio expansion in India. The launch will kick start at 12:30 pm on today in New Delhi where the brand will reveal the availability, full specifications and pricing of the handsets. Since it is a global launch, the Taiwan-based company has decided to live stream the event on its official Facebook page. The event can also be viewed on YouTube.

According to reports, the new budget smartphones would feature octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a juicy battery which could last for two days. The new entry-level Zenfone smartphones, which are likely to be priced below Rs 10,000, will compete against Xiaomi Redmi 6-series.

Flipkart has already created a landing page before the launch of the new budget smartphones as the devices will be sold exclusively through the electronic commerce company.

This year, Asus launched Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with Snapdragon 636 SoC at a starting price of Rs 10,999, and the Asus Zenfone 5Z with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and a starting price of Rs 29,999.

After the success of Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone 5Z, the Taiwan-based company is all set to launch new devices in the Indian market.

