Asus announces sale of Zenbook 13, Zenbook 14 laptops on Flipkart: Asus updated its series of Zenbook laptops with Zenbook 13 and Asus Zenbook 14 which comes with a starting price of Rs 71,990 and Rs 72,990 respectively. Firstly speaking about the slightly cheaper laptop model, the Zenbook 13 comes with a 13.3inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview NanoEdge Display, whereas the Asus Zenbook 14 comes with a larger 14inch full HD LED Backlit Wideview NanoEdge Display with a resolution of 1920x 1080pixels. Both of the laptops offer a bezel-less screen experience with crisp and colourful visuals. The Screen also employs the ASUS splendid technology and ASUS Tru2life video Technology for tweaking the colours to its real nature. Both the laptops come with the unique ErgoLift Hinge which tilts the Keyboard to a comfortable position when opening the display and also improves cooling and performance of the audio.

Talking about the configurations, the Zenbook 13 features the latest 8th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with up to 8 GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, whereas the Zenbook 14 features with only the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. In terms of Graphics, both the Zenbook 13 and Zenbook 14 can be purchased with the NVIDIA Geforce MX150 that has 2 GB of GDDR5 RAM. Both the Machines run on windows 10 home and offers similar connectivity options which include a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.1 port and a USB 3.1 Type C. For wireless options these laptops got a gigabit-class Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

