Asus ROG: The Asus has launched its gaming smartphone Republic of Gamers (ROG). The gaming smartphone is available on Flipkart from 29th November 2018. The phone comes with some amazing accessories which can be attached to the phone. The phone is launched on 29th November 2018 and speaks volumes ahead of comparison with iPhone and other gaming smartphones.

Asus ROG: Asus is a multinational company of phone and computer hardware situated in Taiwan. The company has already launched few phones in the Indian market, namely the Asus Zenfone which is extremely efficient and effective for the price bracket it comes in. Finally, the wait is over, Asus brings its flagship smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone is called the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG). The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart from 29th December 2018. The smartphone is specially built for gamers across the world. The highlight of this smartphone is its 3D vapour-chamber cooling system which comes in handy while playing heavy games. The phone also features some amazing features like carbon pad and copper spreader for additional cooling of the phone.

Specifications

The Asus ROG is priced at Rs. 69,999 excluding the accessories. The phone comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone has ultrasonic air trigger touch sensors. The phone is totally a gaming-centric phone built with metal and plastic in the back. The phone posses Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU. The new phone runs on ROG Gaming User Interface on Android 8.2 Oreo. The clock speed of the processor is 2.96GHz and the phone has an XMode which increases its efficiency. The phone has the dual rear camera, the primary camera is 12-megapixel(1.7/aperture) and the secondary camera is 8-megapixel with the wide lens.

Launch Offers in India

The company Asus has chosen Flipkart as the exclusive website for selling the smartphone. Flipkart is giving the initial offer of no-cost EMI on the phone in 3 different EMI month systems i.e 3, 6 and 9 months. There is an offer launch for the buyers of Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan for Rs. 999. There is a Jio launch offer on Rs. 509 plan which gives 4GB data per day and Rs. 5,000 cashback.

Amazing Accessories

The smartphone is not just a good phone but has hell lot of accessories for better handling and performance. Starting from the Professional Dock for Rs. 5,499, GameVice(Joystick) for Rs. 5,999, TwinView at Rs. 21,999, Desktop Dock at Rs. 12,999 and ROG phone cover case for Rs. 2,499.

