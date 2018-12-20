The recently launched Asus ZenFone Max M2 is going on sale today exclusively on Flipkart at 12 PM. Well, this is not what is making the sale special, but it is the offers that will let buy a brand new smartphone in less than Rs 1,000. Yes, the Flipkart will help you buy a brand new Asus Zenfone Max M2 with a price tag of under Rs 1,000.

The technology freaks, who have been looking forward to buying new smartphones, Flipkart is here with an offer of a lifetime. The recently launched Asus ZenFone Max M2 is going on sale today exclusively on Flipkart at 12 PM. Well, this is not what is making the sale special, but it is the offers that will let buy a brand new smartphone in less than Rs 1,000. Yes, the Flipkart will help you buy a brand new Asus Zenfone Max M2 with a price tag of under Rs 1,000.

Besides this, the two variants of Asus ZenFone Max M2 — 4GB RAM with 64GB and 3GB RAM with 32GB — are available at a discount of Rs 3,000. The 64GB variant, which is originally priced at Rs 14,999, is available on Flipkart at a rate of Rs 11,999 only. On the other hand, the 32GB is available at a price of Rs 9,999 on the e-commerce site.

Listing the other exciting offers, Asus Zenfone Max M2 variants have some exciting deals for buyers as per offered by Flipkart. There is some striking exchange offers given by India’s biggest online store with which the 64GB variant can be bought with up to Rs 11,000 off while the 32GB will be available with Rs 9,450 off. WIth the exchange offers, the two variants can be bought to Rs 549 and Rs 999.

Besides the storage, the two variants of Asus Zenfone Max M2 have similar features. Asus Zenfone M2 enables the users to expand the storage up to 200GB using microSD. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery giving the smartphone good battery life. The users are provided with two colour options that are black and blue.

Coming to the camera, the smartphone sports dual rear view camera with 13 MP having f/1.8 and 2 MP as a depth sensor. The front camera is 8MP having f/2.0.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor and comes with 6.26-inch touchscreen display along with a resolution of 720 pixelsX1520 pixels. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm), Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver) and Adreno 506. It is currently running on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Read More