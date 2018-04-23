Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch screen, Snapdragon 636 and Stock Android. Priced at Rs.10,999 it beats the Xiaomi Note 5 on specs and price. Asus also announced a 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant that will come with an upgraded camera price at Rs.14,999. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is exclusive to Flipkart and goes on sale from May 3.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch screen, Snapdragon 636 and Stock Android. Priced at Rs.10,999 it beats the Xiaomi Note 5 on specs and price. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will go on sale via Flipkart from May 3. Asus has launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 which packs the latest hardware and software, as it takes on the Xiaomi Note 5 head-on.

The phone is available in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM priced at Rs 10,999 and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, which is priced at Rs 12,999. Asus also announced a 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant that will come with an upgraded camera price at Rs.14,999. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is exclusive to Flipkart and goes on sale from May 3.

Also Read: Vivo V9 Review: A notch above but it’s still looks and selfies

Asus also announced some partner offers for the buyers. Vodafone prepaid and postpaid customers can avail up to Rs 3,200 benefits. Flipkart is offering Rs 1000 exchange offer on selected devices and it’s ‘Complete Mobile Protection’ plan worth Rs 999 at an introductory price of Rs49.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with Full View display. The phone has a metal unibody design and weighs just 180gm. This is the first phone from Asus’s stable that doesn’t run on Zen UI, instead, you get Stock Android Orea and the company promises an update to the next two coming Android versions.

The phone packs a massive 5000mAh battery that Asus claims can deliver up to 25.3 hours of full HD video playback and up to 42 hours of 3G talktime. Zenfone Max Pro M1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with Adreno 509 GPU. In the camera department, you get a dual 13MP + 5MP rear camera with fast autofocus and soft LED. On the front you get an 8MP camera with LED flash. It also comes with dual SIM and a dedicated micro SD card slot.

Also Read: Google Home, Home Mini smart speakers launched in India