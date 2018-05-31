Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday launched a new messaging application called Kimbho under his flagship company Patanjali. According to reports, Kimbho has similar features as WhatsApp, one can either send direct messages to the person or create new groups to send out messages. Apart from this, one can form broadcast lists, follow celebrities and also doodle using Kimbho app.

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday launched a new messaging application called Kimbho under his flagship company Patanjali.

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday launched a swadeshi messaging application called Kimbho to challenge the popular messaging app WhatsApp, which has over 1 billion downloads from Google play store. The swadeshi platform come after Patanjali laucnhed swadeshi samriddhi sim cards.

Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted, “Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now WhatsApp will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store.”

According to reports, Kimbho has similar features as WhatsApp, one can either send direct messages to the person or create new groups to send out messages. Apart from this, one can form broadcast lists, follow celebrities and also doodle using Kimbho app.

The description on Google Play Store reads, “Kimbho empowers private group chat with free phone and video calling. It has dozens of amazing features to share text audio, photos, videos, stickers, quickies, location, GIF, Doodle and more.”

Earlier Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved tied up with state-run telecom company BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards on May 27.

After its full launch, people will be given a discount of 10% on Patanjali products with the SIM card.

The vast Patanjali Ayurved empire, which began by selling homegrown herbal remedies wildly popular in large parts of India, now offers products ranging from food, cosmetics, home care and personal care products to apparel. Patanjali Ayurved had formally launched its e-commerce operations with website Patanjaliayurved.net earlier this year.

Patanjali Ayurved has reported a 53.7 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,193.8 crore for the year ended March 2017, as per filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and data platform Tofler. The revenue from operations increased 87.2 percent to Rs 9,122.2 crore in FY17. The previous year, the Patanjali group had announced 111 percent rise in its turnover to Rs 10,561 crore in FY17.