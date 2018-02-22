If you are still busy swiping left-right from your mobile phone on Tinder then this might be the news which might come as a wake-up call for you and your Tinder friendly world. Infiltrators or potential hackers can easily access your Tinder account with your own phone number. Yes, you heard it right because according to Appsecure, the attack can take place by taking advantage of these two vulnerabilities. Find out what are they down below.

All it takes is just a phone number, yes that’s right because hackers can now easily get into your Tinder accounts with user’s mobile phone number. If you were concerned when the news about Tinder having security flaws broke, then this news will definitely ruin your future date prospects all at once. According to the latest flaw discovered by Appsecure, infiltrators can easily access your Tinder account with your own phone number. As per reports, hackers can easily slide into your account by two ways. First is the API of Tinder and the other is through Facebook’s Account Kit system which safeguards user’s logins. According to Appsecure, the attack can take place by taking advantage of these two vulnerabilities.

Although, the worrying signs have dissolved by the makers of the app after they were updated by the dangerous flaw from the blog. Taking cognizance of this issue, a Facebook rep told The Verge that the damaging flow was quickly addressed and they were grateful to the researchers who brought up the bug to their attention. Always believing in safeguarding users’ account information, Tinder said that security has always been their top priority. “Security is a top priority at Tinder. However, we do not discuss any specific security measures or strategies, so as not to tip off malicious hackers.” the statement said.

Since their discovery, Appsecure have received token of appreciations from Facebook and Tinder worth $5,000and $1,250. Taking cognizance of the matter, Tinder has reportedly revamped its login system to protect users from infiltrators. There are also no signs of evidence about the security breach of Tinder. The new revelations about the Tinder flaw are now serving as the latest reminder of how social media logins have become vulnerable over the years.

