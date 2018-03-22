The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully flight test from Rajasthan's Pokhran test range on Thursday, March 22. According to the creators of the missile, the BarhMos has a striking accuracy rate of 99.9% and it also follows a variety of trajectories such as high, high-low, low, surface-skim etc. This world's fastest missile was successfully test fired for the 1st time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet .

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully flight test from Rajasthan’s Pokhran test range on Thursday, March 22. Union Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quick to congratulate the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Armed Forces and Defence industry via social media platform, Twitter, saying its success will further strengthen the national security of the country. BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile, developed between in a joint-venture between Russia and India.

The missile has been named after two major rivers: the Brahmaputra and the Moskva. Moskva is a river in western Russia. It is a 2-stage missile. According to the creators of the missile, the BarhMos has a striking accuracy rate of 99.9% and it also follows a variety of trajectories such as high, high-low, low, surface-skim etc. This world’s fastest missile was successfully test fired for the 1st time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet against a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal.

The range of the BrahMos missile can be extended to 400 km. This massive missile has become the preferred conventional strike-weapon for the armed forces. It flies at almost 3 times the speed of sound, at Mach 2.8. Its speed is now being upgraded to March 5.0. It was inducted into service in 2006 and is used by the Indian Army, Air Force, and the Navy. The missile can be launched from the land, air and the sea.

