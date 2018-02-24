Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is soon going to launch a new prepaid plan of Rs 399 prepaid plan to meet the requirements of the users and clash with Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodaphone. In a tweet, BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava said We are soon launching a plan in postpaid with unlimited calling @Rs 399. BSNL has recently rolled out two new plans for Rs 99 and Rs 319. These plans offer unlimited voice calls including roaming calls.

In a tweet, BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava said We are soon launching a plan in postpaid with unlimited calling @Rs 399. The statement comes after one of the tweeter user right to the chairman that, Airtel and idea are offering unlimited voice calls in Rs 399, when will BSNL offer such post-paid plans. The statement of the Chief Managing Director of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) came is reply to the tweet that state telecom company is soon going to launch a similar plan that will offer the unlimited voice calls. The plan is in pipeline and soon will introduce to the telecom partners, says Shrivastava.

#TalkToBSNLCMD We are soon launching a plan in postpaid with unlimited calling @ Rs. 399. https://t.co/FkayxaRXPG — Anupam Shrivastava (@CMDBSNL) February 22, 2018

BSNL has recently rolled out two new plans for Rs 99 and Rs 319. These plans offer unlimited voice calls including roaming calls. The validity of Rs 99 plan is for 26 days and Rs 319 plan is offering 90 days validity with the same benefits. Earlier Telecom company idea has updated their plan to give 20 GB data at Rs. 389. Similarly, Airtel has updated Rs 399 plan to give a bundle of 20GB data to the users. While Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calls at Rs 409.

