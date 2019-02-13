BSNL new offer for Bharat Fiber customers: Amazon one-year subscription, which costs Rs 999, is now available at free-of-cost for BSNL customers and can be availed through the official website.

BSNL new offer for Bharat Fiber customers: If you are a BSNL customer, get ready to be entertained as the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering one year free Amazon Prime Membership to its select Bharat Fiber customers. Amazon Prime one-year subscription, which costs Rs 999, is now available at free-of-cost for BSNL customers and can be availed through the official website. However, BSNL customers with a monthly plan of Rs 777 and above will only be able to get a free membership. Bharat Fibre subscribers can check their eligibility on the company’s website and will be able to use Amazon Prime membership from the date of activation.

In a joint statement, company’s Director CFA Vivek Banzal said they were working on the entertainment needs of BSNL subscribers, hence they have decided to offer Amazon annual subscription to their customers.

He said online engagements brings enormous satisfaction and cuts down on their costs also in delivering excellent customer services. Bharat Fiber high-speed, FTTH broadband plans have been revised to offer daily data benefit. FTTH broadband plans, priced at Rs 777, Rs 1277, Rs 3999, Rs 5999, Rs 9999, Rs 16999, saw revision last month. BSNL is now offering up to 170GB of data per day with speeds of up to 100Mnps.

The entry of Jio in the telecom sector has intensified the competition between big players in both mobile wireless and wired broadband segment.

